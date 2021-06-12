Left Menu

Water pressure to be low in parts of Delhi: DJB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:03 IST
Water pressure to be low in parts of Delhi: DJB
  • India

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday said that the “pressure” of water will be low in parts of the city in the coming days as production at the Chandrawal plant has been reduced.

Water production at the plant has been reduced due to the ''high growth of algae'' in the Yamuna river, it said in a statement. ''The areas likely to be affected are Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas , parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi etc,'' it said.

People are advised to make judicious use of water, the DJB said, adding that ''water tankers shall be available on demand''.

