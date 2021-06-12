Left Menu

Areas adjoining Hissar will experience hail precipitation today: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Nangthala and Khajuri Jati areas near Hissar, Haryana would experience hail precipitation on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:12 IST
Current Districtwise and Stationwise nowcast (Photo Credits: IMD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IMD has also predicted a possibility of a thunderstorm with light to moderate rains over and adjoining areas of Barwala, Hansi, Bhiwani, Hissar, Adampur, Fatehabad (Haryana), Thanagazi-Sariska National Park (Rajasthan) late in the evening. Further, IMD has also issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Pauri, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Nainital, and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the monsoon can reach Uttarakhand between June 15 and 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

