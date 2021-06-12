Left Menu

Punjab: 2 migrant workers die of snake bite

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:32 IST
Two migrant workers allegedly died of snake bite near here on Saturday, police said.

Dhaleta (Goraya) police post incharge ASI Balbir Singh identified them as Balak (24) and Pankaj (25), hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

Their relative Lal Bihari told newsmen that both were related.

He said the duo had recently come from their home state to transplant paddy in the fields of farmer Swaran Singh in Badapind village.

Both were sleeping on the rooftop of their room when a storm lashed the area last night following which they came downstairs and slept.

They were found in an unconscious state on Saturday and taken to Phagwara Civil hospital where doctors declared them dead and said a certain poisonous insect had bitten them, he said.

In all probability, it was a snake bite, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

