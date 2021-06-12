CM releases water from Mettur dam, exudes hope of increasing net cultivable area

Water was released from the Mettur dam on Saturday on the due date as last year for the cultivation of Kuruvai crop in the Cauvery delta region, the lifeline of farmers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin opened the sluice gates of the Stanley reservoir at Mettur and sprinkled flowers as the water gushed out.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the DMK government will accord importance to the agriculture sector and Tamil Nadu will achieve a record in food grain production.

''Steps will be taken to increase the net cultivable area to 75 per cent from the present 60 per cent,'' he said.

Water from the dam will help irrigate the Kuruvai paddy crop on about 5.21 lakh acres in Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Cuddalore districts, the chief minister said.

''Taking into account the present position of water in the dam, accounting for 60.784 TMC, and forecast for normal south-west monsoon, the water was released today,'' he told reporters.

As of date, the water level in the dam stood at 96.81 feet against its full level capacity of 120 feet. The storage level was 60.738 TMC.

''Initially, 3,000 cusecs are being released and gradually the quantum will be enhanced to 10,000 cusecs,'' he said.

The water was released from the reservoir for the 88th occasion in its nearly 120-year history.

Water resources minister Duraimurugan, Agriculture minister M R K Panneerselvam and senior government officials, besides farmer representatives, participated in the ceremony, in which DMK legislators, including Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin, attended. Later, the CM received petitions from the public.

On the government's efforts in reducing COVID-19 cases, Stalin said the daily count of infections in Tamil Nadu has drastically declined and the situation has been controlled to a large extent, but needed to be brought down further.

''We are fully engaged in efforts aimed at reducing the virus caseload. The daily case count, which was over 36,000 when we came to power and projected to peak to 60,000, has come down steeply, he said.

The government's efforts and lockdown yielded results in bringing down the daily count in Tamil Nadu, and with greater cooperation from people, could be reduced further, he said.

Recalling his vision document unveiled in the run-up to the polls, offering a seven-point assurance to the people to enable the state to grow on seven different spheres over the next 10 years, Stalin said the state government would achieve sustainable development in the next 10 years.

On the opening of TASMAC liquor outlets, Stalin said the government relaxed certain restrictions in places where the infection was on the decline.

The western region was not provided with relaxations owing to the volume of cases, he said.

''Relaxations were given in areas where cases reduced considerably. It was only on this basis that TASMAC shops were allowed,'' he added.

On his planned trip to the national capital, the chief minister said ''we sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17. They tentatively agreed to it. This is yet to be confirmed,''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)