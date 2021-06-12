Left Menu

3 tiffin explosive devices belonging to Maoist recovered in Odisha's Malkangiri

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Odisha police on Saturday recovered three tiffin improvised explosive devices (IED) and explosives from the Mandapalli area of the state's Malkangiri district.

ANI | Malkangiri (Odisha) | Updated: 12-06-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 21:58 IST
Tiffin improvised explosive devices found in the Mandapalli area of Odisha's Malkangiri district. (Photo: Twitter @BSFODISHA). Image Credit: ANI
In a tweet, BSF Odisha said that explosives belonged to Maoists and the threat had been thwarted.

"On 12th June, alert troops of BSF and Odisha Police thwart Maoist threat and recovered 03 Tiffin IEDs and explosive in the general area of Mandapalli in Swabhimaan Anchal, Malkangiri along AP-OD border," the BSF tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

