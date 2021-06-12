Left Menu

SAIL to 'dissolve' RMD headquarters in Kolkata, job losses feared

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:21 IST
SAIL to 'dissolve' RMD headquarters in Kolkata, job losses feared
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Steel Authority of India is set to ''dissolve'' its raw material division headquarters in Kolkata, sources said on Saturday, a decision that would deal a blow to contractual employees associated with the unit.

An official announcement to this effect, however, is yet to be made.

''The company's board has decided to dissolve the RMD and transfer control of its mines to Rourkela Steel Plant (Odisha) and Bokaro Steel Plant (Jharkhand) depending on their location,'' sources told PTI.

SAIL's mines located in Odisha would come under the administrative control of RSP, and the ones in Jharkhand will be under the jurisdiction of BSP.

RSP would get control of the Bolani, Kalta, Taldihi and Barsuan iron ore mines in Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts of Odisha, while the BSP would manage the Chiria, Megatburu, Kiruburu, Gua, Bhavnathpur and Kuteswar mines in Jharkhand, they said.

The non-contractual employees at the RMD headquarters in Kolkata would be shifted to Rourkela and Bokaro, the sources said, adding, the axe could fall on the contractual workers.

The steel major is likely to save around Rs 40 crore a year courtesy of the move, they said.

A section of the contractual employees of the division had approached SAIL Chairman Soma Mondal to reconsider the decision, and also sought West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention.

It also apprehends disruption in raw material supply to Durgapur and Burnpur Steel Plants in the state when the RMD ceases to exist here.

A local group named 'Bangla Pokkho' had recently protested against the proposed step, calling it an anti-Bengal measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
2
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021