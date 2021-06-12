Left Menu

Iraqi oil minister expects oil prices at $68-$75 in H2

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-06-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 23:01 IST
Ihsan Abdul Jabbar also told journalists "there are new projects in which there is a common interest" between Exxon Mobil and Iraq. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Iraq

Iraq's oil minister said on Saturday that he expects oil prices to range between $68 and $75 per barrel during the second half of this year if OPEC abides by set production output to protect markets.

Ihsan Abdul Jabbar also told journalists "there are new projects in which there is a common interest" between Exxon Mobil and Iraq. "We expect that Exxon Mobil will remain in a certain part of Iraq in some investments, it came out only from West Qurna 1," he added.

