Soccer-Belgium v Russia teams
Reuters | Saint Petersburg | Updated: 12-06-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 23:16 IST
Following are the teams for the European Championship Group B match between Belgium and Russia in St Petersburg on Saturday.
Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jan Vertonghen (captain); Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Thorgan Hazard, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku
Russia: Anton Shunin, Mario Fernandes, Andrei Semyonov, Magomed Ozdoyev, Dmitry Barinov, Roman Zobnin, Georgy Dzhikiya, Alexander Golovin, Yuri Zhirkov, Daler Kuzyayev, Artyom Dzyuba (captain)
