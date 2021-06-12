Left Menu

Tiger B1, aged over 17 years, dies at Indore Zoo

A 17-and-a-half-year old tiger at Indore's Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya passed away on Saturday evening, officials said.

The carcass of tiger B1 (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
"The tiger's name was B1, it was brought to the zoo from Bhopal in 2013. It was 17.5 years old. Normally, the life span of a tiger is 22 to 24 years, but it was getting weaker and weaker for some time," zoo In-Charge Uttam Yadav told ANI. "Post-mortem report revealed that its lungs had grown weaker. It also had suffered a cardiac arrest," Yadav added.

At present, there are 21 members from the tiger family at Indore's zoo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

