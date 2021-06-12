Tiger B1, aged over 17 years, dies at Indore Zoo

A 17-and-a-half-year old tiger at Indore's Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya passed away on Saturday evening, officials said. It was later cremated in the Zoo itself, they added.

"The tiger's name was B1, it was brought to the zoo from Bhopal in 2013. It was 17.5 years old. Normally, the life span of a tiger is 22 to 24 years, but it was getting weaker and weaker for some time," zoo In-Charge Uttam Yadav told ANI. "Post-mortem report revealed that its lungs had grown weaker. It also had suffered a cardiac arrest," Yadav added.

Advertisement

At present, there are 21 members from the tiger family at Indore's zoo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)