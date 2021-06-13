Left Menu

Kedarnath priests continue sit-in protest to disband Devasthanam Board

Priests have been sitting on a silent protest outside the Kedarnath temple, demanding that the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board be disbanded.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-06-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 11:02 IST
Kedarnath priests continue sit-in protest to disband Devasthanam Board
Priests of Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Samaj on silent protest in temple premises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Priests have been sitting on a silent protest outside the Kedarnath temple, demanding that the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board be disbanded. On Sunday, the protest by priests entered the third day in which they are also observing a fast.

Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Samaj has said that if the board, which is constituted by the state government, is not dissolved soon, the protest will intensify. In their opposition against the Devasthanam Board, the priests said that their rights are being played due to the formation of this board.

According to the Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Samaj, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had assured to reconsider the board soon after becoming the Chief Minister. "However, now instead of reconsidering, the board is being expanded, which will not be tolerated at all," they said. The priests warned that till the board is not dissolved, the agitation will continue.

Ankit Semwal, a member of the Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Samaj said, "At present only symbolic ridicule is being done by the board and if the government does not take a decision soon, then the movement will be intensified." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021