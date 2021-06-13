Left Menu

Telangana's Warangal municipal body revamps library, gives it 'bookshelf' look

An old regional library in Warangal, Telangana has been given a makeover by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, giving it a look of a bookshelf.

ANI | Warangal (Telangana) | Updated: 13-06-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 12:55 IST
Telangana's Warangal municipal body revamps library, gives it 'bookshelf' look
Revamped look of regional library in Warangal, Telangana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An old regional library in Warangal, Telangana has been given a makeover by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, giving it a look of a bookshelf. The building of the library now wears a look of an enormous bookshelf besides which a girl can be seen avidly reading a book. The interior walls of the library are also covered with unique murals of fictional characters.

The authorities stepped forward to restore and renovate the old library building. The project involved fixing the roofs of the buildings, replacing age-old furniture and providing basic infrastructure under the Smart City mission. Appreciating the work being done by the Great Warangal Municipal Corporation, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K Taraka Ramarao appreciated the revamped look of the regional library and further complimented the work of the Municipal Corporation.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Loved the revamped look of the regional library of Warangal. My compliments to Great Warangal Municipal Corporation and team on a great job." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021