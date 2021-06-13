Left Menu

Trawler capsizes in river near Nandigram, 1 dead, 3 missing

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 14:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
A trawler capsized in the Haldi river in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, killing a fisherman, while three others were missing, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night near Nandigram when the trawler with 14 fishermen on board was anchored at the mouth of a canal where it meets the Haldi river, he said.

The fishermen had anchored the trawler as they wanted to have dinner before setting out for fishing, he added.

The trawler toppled due to high tide, and the fishermen fell into the river.

Ten of them either managed to swim to safety or were rescued, while four others went missing, the official said.

A body was fished out in the early hours of Sunday, he said.

A search is underway for those missing, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

