Elephant found dead in Coimbatore district

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 13-06-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 16:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 45-year old female elephant was found dead in the forest area in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in the district, Forest department sources said on Sunday.

The carcass was found by a team of Anti-Poaching Guards in the reserve forest area, who immediately informed senior officials, they said.

As the autopsy revealed that the elephant died of natural causes, the carcass was kept deep in the jungles as a feed to other wild animals, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the carcass of a hyena was found lying in Arachakare Road coming under Masinagudi in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district in the early hours of Sunday.

Senior forest department officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body, which will be sent for postmortem to ascertain the reason for the death, they said.

