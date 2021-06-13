UK using Macron Brexit row to distract from G7, French source says
A French diplomatic source accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government of using a Brexit-related row over Northern Irish trade to distract from the real issues of the Group of Seven summit.
"It's a distraction," the source said over the latest dispute between the two countries that is centred on how to moved chilled meats from Britain to its province Northern Ireland after Brexit.
"He (Macron) told him: don't tell me you didn't know what you were signing for (when you signed the Brexit deal in December)."
