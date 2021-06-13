Soccer-England v Croatia teams
Following are the teams for the European Championship Group D match between England and Croatia in London on Sunday. England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (captain)
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic
