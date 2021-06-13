Left Menu

Soccer-England v Croatia teams

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 17:13 IST
Soccer-England v Croatia teams
Following are the teams for the European Championship Group D match between England and Croatia in London on Sunday. England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (captain)

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic

