Malvika reaches final of RSL Lithuanian International
Indias Malvika Bansod defeated Frances Anna Tatranova in straight games to enter the womens singles final at RSL Lithuanian International badminton tournament here on Sunday.The third seeded Indian, who had reached the quarterfinals of Austrian Open last month, beat Anna 21-13 21-10 in a lop-sided contest.
India's Malvika Bansod defeated France's Anna Tatranova in straight games to enter the women's singles final at RSL Lithuanian International badminton tournament here on Sunday.
The third seeded Indian, who had reached the quarterfinals of Austrian Open last month, beat Anna 21-13 21-10 in a lop-sided contest. The 19-year-old will face Ireland's fourth seed Rachael Darragh in the summit clash later in the day.
Malvika had earlier defeated local player Vilte Paulauskaite 21-6 21-10 in the opening round, before crushing Heli Neiman of Israel 21-10, 21-11. She then saw off Austrian Katrin Neudolt 21-12 21-9 in the quarterfinals.
