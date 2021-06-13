Left Menu

Telangana: 60 arrested for attending rave party during lockdown hours

Sixty people were on Sunday arrested for attending a rave birthday party organised during lockdown hours.

ANI | Ranga Reddy (Telangana) | Updated: 13-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 17:45 IST
Telangana: 60 arrested for attending rave party during lockdown hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sixty people were on Sunday arrested for attending a rave birthday party organised during lockdown hours. Police has registered cases under section 188 of Disaster Management Act against all of them.

Sharing the information, Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy said: "In the early hours today, Kadthal police acting on credible information conducted raids on a farm and saw that 60 people, including 55 IT employees were celebrating birthday of one of them and together they had organised a rave party." Police have taken into custody all the 60 persons, including the birthday boy, three organisers, a DJ and the owner of the farm house as well seized liquor from the spot.

While the three organisers, the farmhouse owner and the person whose birthday was celebrated will be produced before the court, the remaining will be served notices under 41(A) CrPC. Among the 55 IT professionals booked included 25 women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
3
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021