G7 commits to removing forced labor from global supply chains - U.S. says

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:01 IST
The G7 committed to removing forced labour from global supply chains, a briefing document released by the United States on Sunday said, naming China's Xinjiang region as the main source of concern.

"The United States and our G7 partners remain deeply concerned by the use of all forms of forced labor in global supply chains, including state-sponsored forced labor of vulnerable groups and minorities and supply chains of the agricultural, solar, and garment sectors—the main supply chains of concern in Xinjiang," the document said.

