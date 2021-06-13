Current fuel prices 'problematic' for people, govt saving money for welfare schemes: Dharmendra Pradhan

Amid uproar over the rise in fuel prices which has crossed Rs 100-mark in some states, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday admitted that the current fuel prices are "problematic" for people but asserted that the government is saving money for welfare schemes. When asked about Congress' nationwide protest against the skyrocketing fuel prices, Pradhan asked why fuel prices are high in Congress-ruled states.

"I accept that current fuel prices are problematic for people, but be it central or state government, over Rs 35,000 crores is being spent on COVID-19 vaccines in a year. In such dire times, we are saving money to spend on welfare schemes," he said. "Rahul Gandhi must answer why fuel prices are high in Congress-ruled states like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. A lot of money is being invested for welfare schemes across the country," Pradhan said.

He added, "If he is so concerned about the poor, he should instruct Maharashtra CM to reduce taxes as prices. The price in Mumbai is so high because tax is the highest in Maharashtra." Congress leaders and workers had held nationwide protests on Friday against the rising prices of fuel in the country.

After several hikes, the price of petrol price crossed Rs 95 per litre mark, while it is selling above 101 per litre in Mumbai. Diesel price stood at Rs 86.22 per litre in Delhi while in Mumbai it is Rs 93.58 per litre. The price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on the value-added tax. (ANI)

