TDP leaders stage protest in Visakhapatnam against hike in house tax

Demanding the cancellation of hike in house tax, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders staged a protest at Old Gajuwaka Junction here on Saturday.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:27 IST
TDP leaders protesting against tax hike (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Demanding the cancellation of hike in house tax, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders staged a protest at Old Gajuwaka Junction here on Saturday. The sole demand of the protesting leaders was the cancellation of the draft notification issued by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to drastically increase the house tax based on land value.

"The Telugu Desam Party will not stop fighting till the draft notification issued by the GVMC for the tax hike is cancelled, and till the people are in trouble", the leaders said. Muthyalanayudu, Routhu Srinivas, Bonda Jagan, and party leaders and activists were among those who participated in the protest.

The party has requested the people of the state, village committees, welfare societies, and various associations to write letters to the commissioner condemning the tax hike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

