Egypt signs 1.7 bln euros of financing deals with France

Egypt has signed 1.7 billion euros ($2.06 billion) worth of deals with France to finance projects in the transportation, infrastructure, electricity and wholesale sectors, the cabinet said on Sunday.

Of that financing, 776 million euros came from the French government and 990 million euros from AFD, France's development agency, it said.

