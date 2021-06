Soccer-Austria v North Macedonia teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group C match between Austria and North Macedonia in Bucharest on Sunday.

Austria: Daniel Bachmann; Andreas Ulmer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba, Stefan Lainer; Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer; Sasa Kalajdzic

North Macedonia: Stole Dimitrievski; Visar Musliu, Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkoski; Arijan Ademi, Ezgjan Alioski, Boban Nikolov, Enis Bardi, Eljif Elmas; Goran Pandev

