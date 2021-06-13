Left Menu

Kuwait's economy contracted by 9.9% in 2020 - state news agency

Sources told Reuters in April that Kuwait has reached an agreement with state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation under which the company will pay the government billions in accrued dividends, part of government efforts to cover the deficit.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 21:02 IST
Kuwait's economy contracted by 9.9% in 2020 - state news agency
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait's gross domestic product contracted 9.9% in 2020, compared with growth of 0.4% in 2019, mainly because of last year's sharp drop in oil prices, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.

Kuwait, which makes half its revenues from oil, had its finances squeezed by an oil price crash and by the COVID-19 pandemic, while a draft law that would allow it to tap international debt has stalled amid disagreement between successive parliaments and cabinets. The International Monetary Fund estimated in April that Kuwait's GDP contracted 8% in 2020.

KUNA based its report on Central Bank of Kuwait's governor, Mohammad al-Hashel, who cited preliminary estimates and statistics and said the institution used all the tools available to it to blunt the pandemic's impact. He said preliminary estimates and statistics also showed the headline inflation rate increased to about 2.1% in 2020 from about 1.1% in 2019.

Kuwait's population, which mostly comprises expatriate workers and their families, declined by 2.2% in 2020 after growing 3.3% in 2019. Sources told Reuters in April that Kuwait has reached an agreement with state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation under which the company will pay the government billions in accrued dividends, part of government efforts to cover the deficit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021