Left Menu

After ease in lockdown, heavy traffic at Andhra-Telangana border

With the ease of Covid-induced lockdown restrictions and owing to the weekend, a heavy traffic jam was witnessed at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border on Sunday.

ANI | Suryapet (Telangana) | Updated: 13-06-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 21:59 IST
After ease in lockdown, heavy traffic at Andhra-Telangana border
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the ease of Covid-induced lockdown restrictions and owing to the weekend, a heavy traffic jam was witnessed at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border on Sunday. A large number of vehicles gathered at the Ramapuram check-post in the limits of Kodada Mandal of Suryapet district of Telangana.

Telangana Police was only allowing those with e-pass to cross the border to enter the state. All those who failed to produce an e-pass were sent back, causing the traffic snarl on the highway, at the interstate border.

Telangana reported 1,280 new COVID-19 cases, 2,261 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state government's medical bulletin on Sunday. The total cases reached 6,03,369 including 5,78,748 total recoveries, 21,137 active cases and 3,484 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021