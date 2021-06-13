J-K: Ease in COVID-19 lockdown in eight districts
As the spread of Covid-infection slows in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have passed orders to permit a few more activities in eight districts of the Union Territory on Sunday. These eight districts include Ramban, Reasi, Poonch, Doda, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal, and Bandipora.
Barbers and salons, along with standalone shops, outdoor bazaars, and shopping complexes have been permitted to function on all days except Saturdays and Sundays. The authorities also permitted all government and private offices to function without any restriction, but on the condition that they must follow strict Covid protocols.
The wholesale trade of liquor has also been permitted on weekdays except Saturdays and Sundays. Jammu and Kashmir has currently 16,284 active cases, whereas the cumulative recoveries reached 2,86,180. The death toll climbed to 4,174, as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)
