Left Menu

J-K: Ease in COVID-19 lockdown in eight districts

As the spread of Covid-infection slows in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have passed orders to permit a few more activities in eight districts of the Union Territory on Sunday.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 22:20 IST
J-K: Ease in COVID-19 lockdown in eight districts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the spread of Covid-infection slows in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have passed orders to permit a few more activities in eight districts of the Union Territory on Sunday. These eight districts include Ramban, Reasi, Poonch, Doda, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal, and Bandipora.

Barbers and salons, along with standalone shops, outdoor bazaars, and shopping complexes have been permitted to function on all days except Saturdays and Sundays. The authorities also permitted all government and private offices to function without any restriction, but on the condition that they must follow strict Covid protocols.

The wholesale trade of liquor has also been permitted on weekdays except Saturdays and Sundays. Jammu and Kashmir has currently 16,284 active cases, whereas the cumulative recoveries reached 2,86,180. The death toll climbed to 4,174, as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021