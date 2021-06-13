Left Menu

In Hyderabad, group of volunteers ensure dignified last rites to COVID-19 victims

A group of good Samaritans drawn from diverse professions in the city are volunteering to ensure that those who succumbed to Covid-19 are given dignified last rites.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 22:42 IST
In Hyderabad, group of volunteers ensure dignified last rites to COVID-19 victims
People performing the last rites of COVID victims in Hyderabad. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of good Samaritans drawn from diverse professions in the city are volunteering to ensure that those who succumbed to Covid-19 are given dignified last rites. Donning personal protective equipment, these motely group of people are offering to lend a hand and tend to the last rites of Covid-19 victims whose bodies have been abandoned by their kin, who have turned away either due to a lack of resources or who did not find space to cremate or bury them.

Speaking to ANI, Zahed, a member of the group, said, "We try to conduct dignified last rites for the people who lost their lives due to COVID and their families have turned away. We take such bodies into our custody and perform their last rites." Sarfaraz, another individual from the group said that the deceased, whose bodies have been left unattended without conducting last rites, are brought by the group members and then the last rites are performed.

According to the official data, the death toll due to COVID in Telanagana has gone up to 3,469 while there are 22,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021