FACTBOX-Tennis-Grand Slam titles won by the men's 'Big Three'
The following is a factbox on the Grand Slam titles won by the men's 'Big Three' of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. ROGER FEDERER
Total Grand Slam titles: 20 Australian Open: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018
French Open: 2009 Wimbledon: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017
U.S. Open: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 RAFA NADAL
Total Grand Slam titles: 20 Australian Open: 2009
French Open: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Wimbledon: 2008, 2010
U.S. Open: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019 NOVAK DJOKOVIC
Total Grand Slam titles: 19 Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021
French Open: 2016, 2021 Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019
U.S. Open: 2011, 2015, 2018 (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rafa Nadal
- Bengaluru
- Roger Federer
- Australian
- Novak Djokovic
- U.S.
- Pritha Sarkar
- French
ALSO READ
Rugby-Reds hold on to beat Chiefs and snap Australian drought
Cummins set to skip IPL in UAE, CA to decide on other Australian players: Report
Australian blogger on trial in China worried political tensions may impact outcome
Australian blogger worried political tensions may impact trial in China
CA yet to discuss Australian players' participation in remaining IPL matches in UAE