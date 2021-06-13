FACTBOX-Tennis-Grand Slam titles won by the men's 'Big Three'

The following is a factbox on the Grand Slam titles won by the men's 'Big Three' of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. ROGER FEDERER

Total Grand Slam titles: 20 Australian Open: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018

French Open: 2009 Wimbledon: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017

U.S. Open: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 RAFA NADAL

Total Grand Slam titles: 20 Australian Open: 2009

French Open: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Wimbledon: 2008, 2010

U.S. Open: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019 NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Total Grand Slam titles: 19 Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021

French Open: 2016, 2021 Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019

U.S. Open: 2011, 2015, 2018 (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

