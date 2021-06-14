Ukraine prepared to take action against Gazprom over central Asian gas - FT
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine is prepared to take legal action against Gazprom to unblock natural gas supplies from central Asia, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Gazprom controls the flow of gas through its pipelines into Ukraine from central Asia.
It has blocked these flows for 15 years and if it does not approve them, the head of Ukraine's state gas company Naftogaz Ukraine said he is ready to appeal to the European Union's competition authorities and take the Russian energy giant to international arbitration, according to the newspaper https://on.ft.com/3vlDpRc.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Financial Times
- Gazprom
- European Union's
ALSO READ
Mary Kom settles for silver medal at 2021 Asian Boxing Championships
Mary Kom signs off with silver medal at Asian Boxing Championships
Indian women sign off with 10 medals at 2021 Asian Boxing Championships
Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF): Asia's Largest Jewellery Virtual Trade Fair to Be Organized on 22-24 June 2021
Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm