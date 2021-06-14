Toshiba wants to include two foreigners among new board, hold EGM

Japan's Toshiba Corp will hold an emergency general meeting to appoint new members and wants to hold include two foreigners among new directors, the chairman of the board said on Monday.

Osamu Nagayama made the comments at a news conference broadcast online, a day after the crisis-hit conglomerate said two board members and two executives are stepping down, following an explosive investigation that revealed the company had colluded with the government to pressure shareholders.

Advertisement

Also Read: Olympics-Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative COVID tests, vaccinations - Yomiuri

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)