Toshiba wants to include two foreigners among new board, hold EGM

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-06-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 09:51 IST
Toshiba Image Credit: ANI
Japan's Toshiba Corp will hold an emergency general meeting to appoint new members and wants to hold include two foreigners among new directors, the chairman of the board said on Monday.

Osamu Nagayama made the comments at a news conference broadcast online, a day after the crisis-hit conglomerate said two board members and two executives are stepping down, following an explosive investigation that revealed the company had colluded with the government to pressure shareholders.

