Proxy adviser ISS continues recommendation against appointing Toshiba board chairman Nagayama

Proxy adviser ISS said on Monday that it continued to recommend voting against appointing Toshiba Corp board chairman Osamu Nagayama amid the company's corporate governance crisis.

Nagayama has ultimate responsibility for the conduct of the rest of the board, ISS said, even after Toshiba said two board nominees are stepping down.

