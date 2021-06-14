Left Menu

MVS Engineering seeks govt help to source key component for medical oxygen production

The government has given its requirement of 300-400 tonne to zeolite manufacturers.Rastogi suggested if a portion of the supplies received by the government is made available to the company it would help it to set up PSA oxygen plants for its customers who are mainly hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 11:26 IST
MVS Engineering seeks govt help to source key component for medical oxygen production
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Industrial gas manufacturer MVS Engineering has sought the government's intervention to ensure smooth supply of zeolite molecular sieves, a key component for the production of medical oxygen.

New Delhi-based MVS Engineering is a leader in industrial gas systems in India. The company has installed 40 PSA oxygen plants across the country within a year.

In an interaction, Siddharth Rastogi, Executive Director (ED), MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd said his company has orders in hand from many hospitals across the country including several in the Delhi-NCR region but due to the unavailability of the zeolite molecular sieves it is unable to execute the said orders.

Zeolite molecular sieves which separate the oxygen from air through the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) process are imported from countries like France, Italy etc, Rastogi said.

Cancellation of orders by suppliers because of preferential treatment to government organizations and a few others is posing a major challenge for the company to clear order backlogs, he said.

''We sought urgent government intervention in resolving the artificial supply shortages of multiple raw materials and inputs, particularly zeolite molecular sieves whose orders have been delayed.

''The company has around 50 orders in hand from hospitals across India and another 200 orders in the pipeline, nearing issuance that are being threatened due to this artificially created shortage of zeolites molecular sieves and other raw materials,'' he said.

The company has written letters to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Chemicals and Fertilizers apprising about the issues it is facing, Rastogi said.

Explaining further, Rastogi said the monthly requirement of the said material of his company was 30-40 tonne. The government has given its requirement of 300-400 tonne to zeolite manufacturers.

Rastogi suggested if a portion of the supplies received by the government is made available to the company it would help it to set up PSA oxygen plants for its customers who are mainly hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021