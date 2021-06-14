Left Menu

Dehradun: BJP Mahila Morcha leader, three held in land grabbing case

Dehradun's Clement Town Police on Sunday arrested the state secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha, Reena Goyal, her two sons, and her colleague for allegedly grabbing the property of an elderly couple after their death.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-06-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 12:19 IST
Dehradun: BJP Mahila Morcha leader, three held in land grabbing case
Uttarakhand BJP Mahila Morcha secretary with her sons at Clement Town police station. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dehradun's Clement Town Police on Sunday arrested the state secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha, Reena Goyal, her two sons, and her colleague for allegedly grabbing the property of an elderly couple after their death. According to the police, all four were sent to prison after producing them in court.

SSI, Clement Town Police Station, GS Negi said that the heirs of this property live in America, taking advantage of this, BJP leader Reena Goyal broke the locks of the closed property after meeting with her family members and occupied the property. "Suresh Mahajan, owner of the property lives in America, he lodged a complaint with the police through email, after investigation, the leader of BJP Mahila Morcha, her two sons and an aide Anuj Saini have been arrested and sent to jail," said Negi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021