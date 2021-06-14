Ethiopia launches tendering process to sell 40% stake in Ethio Telecom

Ethiopia on Monday launched a tendering process for the proposed sell-off of a 40% stake in state-owned carrier Ethio Telecom to private investors, part of the government's broader plan to open up the Horn of Africa country's economy.

Interested investors can now submit so-called expressions of interest (EOI), the first of a series of stages that will lead to picking of a successful bidder, Zinabu Yirga, Deputy Director of Public Enterprises Holding, and Administration Agency told a press conference in the capital Addis Ababa.

