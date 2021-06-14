Left Menu

Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curfew till June 22

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the Covid-19 curfew in the hill state by one more week to June 22.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-06-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 13:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the Covid-19 curfew in the hill state by one more week to June 22. State minister Subodh Uniyal said that old guidelines will remain in place but with some minor changes.

In an important relaxation, the residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been permitted to visit the Char Dham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively. For this, a negative report of RTPCR was made mandatory. "Covid curfew has been extended from June 15 to June 22. Old SOPs to be followed with some changes. People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively, only with a negative RT-PCR report," Uniyal said.

According to Uniyal, a negative report of RTPCR is still mandatory for those coming to Uttarakhand from outside states, some more concessions have also been given in the current system in Covid curfew. The markets will open for three days a week, sweet shops for five days. Autos have been allowed to operate in cities, as well as it has been decided to open revenue courts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

