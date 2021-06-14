Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two trampled to death by elephant

The girl was admitted at a hospital in Kunkuri, he added.With the latest incident in Jashpur, a total of 19 people have been killed in separate incidents of elephants attacks in the district over the last one year, the official said.On June 7, a woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Bagicha forest range.

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 14-06-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 14:41 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two trampled to death by elephant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 59-year-old woman and a man were killed and a four-year-old girl was injured in separate incidents of attacks by elephants in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Monday, officials said.

Prakash Ekka (55) and Dayamani Tirki were trampled to death by a pachyderm when they were visiting their fields located in the forest and collecting forest produce in Jamuna village under the Tapkara police station area, a forest official said.

Forest personnel have been trying to chase away the elephant from the spot to retrieve the bodies, he said.

In another incident that occurred in the Kunkuri area near Junglekona village, a four-year-old girl was attacked by an elephant when she was collecting Mahua fruits with her parents. The girl was admitted at a hospital in Kunkuri, he added.

"With the latest incident in Jashpur, a total of 19 people have been killed in separate incidents of elephants' attacks in the district over the last one year", the official said.

On June 7, a woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Bagicha forest range. On June 2, another woman was killed in a similar attack in Badalkhol wildlife sanctuary in the Jashpur district.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflicts were reported in the past from densely forested northern Chhattisgarh, consisting of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021