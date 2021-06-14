Left Menu

Govt suspends power of Cashew Export Promotion Council to issue RCMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:26 IST
The government on Monday suspended the power of Cashew Export Promotion Council to issue or renew RCMCs (Registration-Cum-Membership Certificate) for cashew kernels, cashewnut shell liquid and kardanol and authorised APEDA for the same.

However, RCMCs already issued by the council would remain valid for the rest of their validity period.

''Cashew Export Promotion Council of India's power to issue/renew RCMCs for products falling under their jurisdiction are suspended and APEDA is designated as the agency authorised to issue RCMC for cashew kernels, cashewnut shell liquid and kardanol, with immediate effect,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

The Agriculture and Processed Food Production Export Development Authority (APEDA), is an arm of the commerce ministry which deals with the promotion of agri exports.

Normally export promotion councils and commodity boards issue RCMCs to companies. They are authorised by the central government for that.

The certificate helps for export-related works and availing duty benefits under foreign trade policy.

