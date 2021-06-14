Left Menu

CBI probe in SSR's death case still underway, all aspects being looked into meticulously: Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday said that all aspects behind his death on June 14, last year are being looked into.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:32 IST
CBI probe in SSR's death case still underway, all aspects being looked into meticulously: Sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday said that all aspects behind his death on June 14, last year are being looked into. "CBI investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked meticulously," the CBI sources said on Monday, the first death anniversary of the late actor.

Earlier on June 4, Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the drug case linked to the actor's death after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on May 26 from Hyderabad. The NCB had also probed Sushant's former domestic helps, Neeraj and Keshav.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021