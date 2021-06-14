Left Menu

Entrepreneurs turn rusting Soviet plant into green urban space in western Ukraine

The founders of the 'Promprylad.Renovation' project - named after the factory - bought the 36,000 square metre (390,000 sq ft) site in 2019 and have raised more than $8.5 million from local investors for the revamp. "We are creating an innovation centre which will include four main fields – education, art, new economy and urbanism.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:33 IST
Entrepreneurs turn rusting Soviet plant into green urban space in western Ukraine
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Entrepreneurs in western Ukraine are turning a huge Soviet-era manufacturing plant into a hub for education, business and art which they hope will drive development in a country struggling with corruption, political instability and a recession.

The disused factory in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk once produced gas meters and other appliances, but is now a growing urban space with a green micro farm, a contemporary art gallery, offices and a children's education club. The founders of the 'Promprylad.Renovation' project - named after the factory - bought the 36,000 square metre (390,000 sq ft) site in 2019 and have raised more than $8.5 million from local investors for the revamp.

"We are creating an innovation centre which will include four main fields – education, art, new economy and urbanism. Why these fields? Because they drive development of any area, any society," project co-founder and CEO Yuriy Fylyuk, 38, told Reuters. In 2020, the local edition of Forbes magazine named Ivano-Frankivsk, in the foothills of the Carpathian mountains, the best city for doing business in Ukraine, ahead of the capital of Kyiv and Lviv.

Corruption is endemic in Ukraine and its economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, shrinking 4 pct last year. In its 2020 Corruption Perception Index, Transparency International ranked Ukraine 117th out of 180 countries globally, giving it 33 out of a maximum of 100 points where zero indicates that "corruption effectively replaces the government".

So far the project takes up only a sixth of the 36,000 square metre (390,000 sq ft) site, which also houses the municipal department for investment policy. "The atmosphere is different here. A place shapes a person's thoughts. And this particular place has had an impact on our thoughts and our ideas," the department's head Igor Popadyuk said. "Everything feels different here."

Fylyuk said almost 900 private investors put money into the project and that the only criteria for accepting their funding is that it must come from legal sources, not oligarchs. Its founders expect the project to be complete by the end of 2023 and plan to add an event hall for 4,000 people, a library, a bookshop and a mindfulness centre on the rooftop. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021