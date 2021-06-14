Left Menu

IMD issues yellow, orange alert for various districts of Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow and orange alert for various districts in Kerala over the status of rainfall in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow and orange alert for various districts in Kerala over the status of rainfall in the state. "Orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts for Monday, while yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts," the IMD said.

According to IMD, an orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts for June 15 and 16. "A yellow alert issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts for June 15 and Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad district for June 16," IMD added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

