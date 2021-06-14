Soybean likely to be sown on 132L ha, says MP body

Soybean is likely to be cultivated on an area of 132 lakh hectares during the Kharif season this year, which is 10 per cent more than the area under cultivation the previous year, a functionary of a soybean processors' association in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday.

In the 2020 Kharif season, soybean cultivation took place on 120 lakh hectares and the yield was about 105 lakh tons, Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) chairman Davish Jain told PTI.

''We feel there will be a 10 per cent increase in soybean acreage in the country. Soybean is likely to be cultivated on an area of 132 lakh hectares during the Kharif season this year. Farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will prefer to sow soybean over other crops with a hope of getting better prices,'' Jain said.

The Centre has announced MSP of Rs 2,950 per quintal for soybean for the 2021-22 Kharif season, which is Rs 70 per quintal more than the last season.

