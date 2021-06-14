U.S. assessing reported leak at China's Taishan nuclear plant -CNN

Washington is assessing a reported leak at China's Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, but the Biden administration does not believe the facility is at a "crisis level" yet, CNN reported on Monday, citing unnamed U.S. officials and documents it reviewed.

While U.S. officials so far have determined the situation Guangdong, China, does not "pose a severe safety threat to workers at the plant or Chinese public," CNN said, the U.S. government has spend the past week monitoring the situation and convening meetings of its National Security Council.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)