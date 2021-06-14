Left Menu

U.S. assessing reported leak at China's Taishan nuclear plant -CNN

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:13 IST
U.S. assessing reported leak at China's Taishan nuclear plant -CNN
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington is assessing a reported leak at China's Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, but the Biden administration does not believe the facility is at a "crisis level" yet, CNN reported on Monday, citing unnamed U.S. officials and documents it reviewed.

While U.S. officials so far have determined the situation Guangdong, China, does not "pose a severe safety threat to workers at the plant or Chinese public," CNN said, the U.S. government has spend the past week monitoring the situation and convening meetings of its National Security Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021