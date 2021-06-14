Left Menu

RTMC urges youth to exercise caution on road

Statistics indicate that youth account for the highest number of road fatalities annually when compared to other age groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:19 IST
RTMC urges youth to exercise caution on road
Statistics for the previous year indicate that the 20 - 24 years age group constituted 12.84% of fatalities, while those aged 25 - 29 constituted 19.27% and the 30 - 34 age group constituted 11.01%. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged young people to exercise caution on the road to avoid getting into accidents.

"As the country commemorates Youth Month, we reflect on the impact that road fatalities have on youth in particular.

"While many youths are left with disabilities, many are left with permanent emotional scars that prevent them from fully exploring the joys life has to offer them, all as a result of road crashes," the RTMC said in a statement.

Statistics indicate that youth account for the highest number of road fatalities annually when compared to other age groups.

In 2019, youth aged 20 - 24 years constituted 11.54% of total fatalities. Those aged 25 - 29 constituted 21.79%, while those aged between 30 and 34 constituted 8.97% of fatalities.

Statistics for the previous year indicate that the 20 - 24 years age group constituted 12.84% of fatalities, while those aged 25 - 29 constituted 19.27% and the 30 - 34 age group constituted 11.01%.

"The death of youth robs the nation of much-needed resources and skills, a tragedy we can change.

"The future of any country is in its youth and during this Youth Month, the RTMC calls on youth to say no to road carnage by becoming active road safety ambassadors, who aim to promote change and influence South Africans to demonstrate responsible road user behaviour," the RTMC said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021