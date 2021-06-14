Maha: Oil tanker and truck catch fire in collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; 1 hurt

An oil tanker rammed into a container truck from behind on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the early hours of Monday near Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra leading to a fire that badly charred both the vehicles, police said. The tanker driver sustained injuries in the accident that occurred near Pelhar diversion, a police official said. Three fire engines of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) brought the fire under control after more than two hours. Due to the accident, the vehicular traffic on the busy highway remained affected for more than two hours before resuming.

