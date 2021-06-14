Left Menu

Temporary suspension of services at Protea Magistrates Court

Justice services will in the interim, be offered at Lenasia, Kliptown, Orlando, as well as Meadowlands Magistrates’ Courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:36 IST
Temporary suspension of services at Protea Magistrates Court
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has announced the temporary suspension of services at the Protea Magistrates Court until further notice.

This, according to the department, is due to water supply challenges due to damaged and ageing piping infrastructure.

All matters that were scheduled at the court will be postponed. Members of the public, who are supposed to appear before the court, are advised to visit the court to secure new court appearance dates.

Justice services will in the interim, be offered at Lenasia, Kliptown, Orlando, as well as Meadowlands Magistrates' Courts.

"The department is working around the clock with the Department of Public Works to ensure the speedy restoration of services, and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause," the department said in a statement.

For service related enquiries, members of the public are advised to contact the Area Court Manager, Ms Susan Maswanganwe, on 082 855 9280 or the Acting Court Manager, Ms Magdeline Sithole on 083 543 6572.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021