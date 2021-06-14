Temporary suspension of services at Protea Magistrates Court

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has announced the temporary suspension of services at the Protea Magistrates Court until further notice.

This, according to the department, is due to water supply challenges due to damaged and ageing piping infrastructure.

All matters that were scheduled at the court will be postponed. Members of the public, who are supposed to appear before the court, are advised to visit the court to secure new court appearance dates.

Justice services will in the interim, be offered at Lenasia, Kliptown, Orlando, as well as Meadowlands Magistrates' Courts.

"The department is working around the clock with the Department of Public Works to ensure the speedy restoration of services, and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause," the department said in a statement.

For service related enquiries, members of the public are advised to contact the Area Court Manager, Ms Susan Maswanganwe, on 082 855 9280 or the Acting Court Manager, Ms Magdeline Sithole on 083 543 6572.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)