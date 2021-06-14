NTPC invites EOI to set up Hydrogen Fuel-Cell based pilot projects

NTPC, India's largest integrated power generating company under the Ministry of Power has floated a global Expression of Interest (EOI) to set up two pilot projects, Standalone Fuel-Cell based backup power system and a standalone fuel-cell based microgrid system with hydrogen production using electrolyser at NTPC premises. Through the projects, NTPC is looking to further strengthen its footprint in green and clean fuel. NTPC will collaborate for the implementation and further commercialization of the projects.

This is in line with NTPC's initiatives towards adopting Hydrogen technologies. It has already started a pilot for making methanol integrating carbon captured from power plant flue gas and hydrogen from electrolysis. This is a potential solution towards "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in the field of carbon capture and green hydrocarbon synthesis.

Taking the initiative forward, NTPC is exploring the use of Hydrogen based Fuel Cells-Electrolyser systems for backup power requirement. Currently, the backup power requirement and microgrid applications are being met from diesel-based power generators. Looking at these as an early adopter use case of Hydrogen based technologies, NTPC is working towards creating solutions that are a green alternative to Diesel Generators.

(With Inputs from PIB)