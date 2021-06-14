Left Menu

Chhattisgarh top-performing state on gender equality goal of SDG: NITI Aayog report

Chhattisgarh has been declared the top-performing state in India on the gender equality parameter of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the NITI Aayogs SDG India Index report 2020-21.

Chhattisgarh has been declared the top-performing state in India on the gender equality parameter of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the NITI Aayog's SDG India Index report 2020-21. The index, developed in collaboration with the UN in India, measures the progress at the national and sub-national level. It tracks the progress of all states and union territories on 115 indicators aligned with the National Indicator Framework (NIF) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Last year, Chhattisgarh scored 43 points on the gender quality parameter and was ranked seventh in India. This year, it scored 61 and topped the chart.

The report said the improvement in Chhattisgarh ranking was seen due to a balanced sex ratio at birth, improvement in equal gender pay over the years which has helped it surpass past records, lower crime rate against women, lower domestic violence against, among others.

Other SDG parameters where Chhattisgarh ranked in the top 10 (2020-21) are Clean water and Sanitation, Decent work and Economic Growth and Reduced Inequality.

The Index for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) evaluates progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters.

Overall, Kerala retained the top rank in Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2020-21, while Bihar was adjudged the worst-performer.

