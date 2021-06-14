Soccer-Scotland v Czech Republic teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group D match between Scotland and Czech Republic in Glasgow on Monday. Scotland: David Marshall; Stephen O'Donnell, Andrew Robertson (captain), Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry; Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong; Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Vladimir Darida (captain), Lukas Masopust, Tomas Soucek, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral; Patrik Schick.

