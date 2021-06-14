Left Menu

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Kangra to help people getting quality medicines: Mandaviya

Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today virtually inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra in Pragpur at Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that Jan Aushadhi Kendras have fulfilled the cherished dream of the Prime Minister to make available quality generic medicine at an affordable price. He highlighted the opening of Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Kangra today will help local people in getting quality medicines at affordable prices.

He said in a special situation like COVID-19, the role of Jan Aushadhi Kendras has become very important. The 7836 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operating day and night tirelessly to serve the poor and the needy. Shri Mandaviya informed that apart from selling affordable and quality generic medicines, many Jan Aushadhi Kendras have distributed ration kit, cooked food, free medicines, etc., to the needy people during the lockdown period.

Shri Mandaviya informed that the Government has set a target to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10000 by March 2024. As of 11th June 2021, the number of stores has increased to 7836. Similarly, in the State of Himachal Pradesh, 66 Jan Aushadhi kendras have been opened, he added.

Under the PMBJP, all the districts of the country are covered. PMBJP is ensuring the easy reach of affordable medicine to the people in every nook and corner of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

