Farmers across India suffering due to Centre's indifference: Mamata

Upholding their rights remains a top priority, the CM tweeted.On this day, 10 years back, the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill 2011 was passed in the WB assembly after a long difficult struggle.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said farmers across the country are suffering due to the Centre's indifference, and vowed to fight for the welfare of the ''very backbone'' of society.

Banerjee also said the day marked the 10th year of the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill that was passed in the assembly after a ''long struggle''.

''Today, it pains me that across the nation our farmer brethren are suffering owing to the indifference of the Centre. Together, we shall continue our fight to ensure the well-being of the very backbone of our society. Upholding their rights remains a top priority,'' the CM tweeted.

''On this day, 10 years back, the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill 2011 was passed in the WB assembly after a long & difficult struggle. We unitedly fought for the rights of our farmers & addressed their grievances, bringing in positive change in their lives,'' she added.

The Trinamool Congress supremo has been raising her voice and rendering support to the farmers' protests against the controversial agri laws passed in Parliament last year.

Sha had also assured farmer leaders led by Rakesh Tikait and Yudhvir Singh during a meeting last week of support to their agitation against the three farm laws.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union led by Tikait and Singh had supported the 'No vote for BJP' campaign ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, and have plans to extend that in other upcoming state elections as well.

