US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens near record high as focus shifts to Fed meet

The S&P 500 opened near an all-time high on Monday as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where the central bank is expected to maintain its accommodative stance on monetary policy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 4248.31​.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.1 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34472.52, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 14.0 points, or 0.10%, to 14083.467 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)